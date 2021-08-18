Yappy Hour
The Florida Keys SPCA will hold a fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Island Dogs Bar, 505 Front St.
Proceeds from the sale of a special watermelon drink will benefit the group.
Adoptable dogs will be available for a meet-and-greet and well-mannered pups are welcome to attend.
Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts.
The early literacy practices help build the foundation for a lifelong love of learning. Storytime offers an opportunity to experience the practices in action, to discover great books, music and to socialize with other parents. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed.
For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
Float designers wanted
Designers and builders are sought for the annual Smallest parade in the universe, which will step off on Saturday, Oct. 23, at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. Entries, measuring 18 inches wide, tall and deep, will travel down a replica of Duval Street.
The official Fantasy Fest Event theme for this year’s parade is “All a Daze for a Holiday.”
Floats will be auctioned off following the parade with all proceeds benefitting MARC and will be exhibited for the month of October in the main gallery of TSKW.
For a parade application, visit http://www. thesmallestparadeintheuniverse.com, contact Becki @ MARC 305-294-9526, Ext. 25, or email info@thesmallestparadeintheuniverse.com
Nonprofit lecture
Nonprofit management expert and author Alex Counts will make an appearance at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road, for a lecture and book signing event presented by the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys.
Counts will offer key leadership, life and career secrets, detailed in his new book “When In Doubt, Ask for More: And 213 Other Life and Career Lessons for the Mission-Driven Leader.”
The event is free and open to the public.
To register, visit http://www.cffk.org/booksigning.
Lionfish Derby planned
The Florida Keys Lionfish Derby and Festival will be held Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 9-12, at the Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina, 84001 Overseas Highway in Islamorada.
The family-friendly event will feature two days of lionfish hunting with teams of two to four divers, lionfish tastings, educational demonstrations, games, interactive booths from environmentally-minded vendors and live music
For information, visit https://www.reef.org/events/florida-keys-lionfish-derby-and-festival
Reef Fest
A celebration of marine conservation will be held Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 14-17, at the Reef Campus, 98300 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. The event will have diving, snorkeling, kayaking, ocean-themed seminars, educational programs and social events. Participants are invited to share love for the ocean and learn about the latest in conservation. Most events are free, but pre-registration is requested.
For details about specific health and safety measures, email events@reef.org. For registration, visit https://www.reef.org/reeffest/registration
Key West Memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories.
Submissions are being accepted for a project called “Key West Diary” that may be adapted into short plays read by local actors.
To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
Williams Museum re-opens
Tennessee Williams is known as one of the greatest 20th century American playwrights. His works such as “The Glass Menagerie,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and others considered classics of the American stage. Williams earned Pulitzer Prizes, Tony Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and other literary awards.
After a closure of more than a year, a museum honoring the writer has re-opened. Visitors and locals are invited to tour the educational and historic exhibit to enjoy and learn about Williams’ literary accomplishments and life in Key West through an extensive collection of photographs, first edition plays and books, rare newspaper and magazine articles, videos, a typewriter used by the author while writing in Key West and other artifacts on display.
Operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The museum is located at 513 Truman Ave. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/museums.
Film club at Tropic
Tropic Cinema is offering a club series, Music on Film, a weekly gathering of people interested in exploring the ways music and its stories are represented on film. Club membership is now open to the public.
The group meets at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday in the Carper Theater and delves into all genres and periods of music, its creation, performance, representation and history.
This is a group for those who enjoy films and documentaries about music and are interested in learning about a wide variety of artists and genres. A Club Pass costs $35 per month or $14 per session.
For information and tickets, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com
The Tropic Cinema is located at 416 Eaton St.
Blue Star Museums program
The Key West Botanical Garden Society, 5210 College Road, will participate in the Blue Star Museums program, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums nationwide.
The program offers free admission through Monday, Sept. 6, to those currently serving in the U.S. military and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID) or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance.
For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.