On April 2, 1792, Congress passed the Coinage Act, which authorized establishment of the U.S. Mint.
On this date in:
1865: Confederate President Jefferson Davis and most of his Cabinet fled the Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia, because of advancing Union forces.
1917: President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress to declare war against Germany, saying, “The world must be made safe for democracy.” (Congress declared war four days later.)
1932: Aviator Charles A. Lindbergh and John F. Condon went to a cemetery in The Bronx, New York, where Condon turned over $50,000 to a man in exchange for Lindbergh’s kidnapped son. (The child, who was not returned, was found dead the following month.)
1968: “2001: A Space Odyssey,” the ground-breaking science-fiction film epic produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood, had its world premiere in Washington, D.C.
1980: President Jimmy Carter signed into law a windfall profits tax on the oil industry. (The tax was repealed in 1988.)
1982: Several thousand troops from Argentina seized the disputed Falkland Islands, located in the south Atlantic, from Britain. (Britain seized the islands back the following June.)
1986: Four American passengers, including an 8-month-old girl, her mother and grandmother, were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a TWA jetliner en route from Rome to Athens, Greece.
2002: Israel seized control of Bethlehem; Palestinian gunmen forced their way into the Church of the Nativity, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, where they began a 39-day standoff.
2005: Pope John Paul II died in his Vatican apartment at age 84.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Sharon Acker is 86. Actor Dame Penelope Keith is 81. Actor Linda Hunt is 76. Singer Emmylou Harris is 74. Actor Sam Anderson is 74. Social critic and author Camille Paglia is 74. Actor Pamela Reed is 72. Rock musician Dave Robinson (The Cars) is 72. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 60. Actor Christopher Meloni is 60. Singer Keren Woodward (Bananarama) is 60. Actor Clark Gregg (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 59. Country singer Jill King is 46. Actor Pedro Pascal is 46. Actor Michael Fassbender is 44. Country singer Chris Janson is 35. Singer Aaron Kelly (TV: “American Idol”) is 28.