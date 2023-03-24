On March 24, 1989, the supertanker Exxon Valdez ran aground on a reef in Alaska’s Prince William Sound and began leaking an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil.
On this date in:
1765: Britain enacted the Quartering Act, requiring American colonists to provide temporary housing to British soldiers.
1832: A mob in Hiram, Ohio, attacked, tarred and feathered Mormon leaders Joseph Smith Jr. and Sidney Rigdon.
1882: German scientist Robert Koch announced in Berlin that he had discovered the bacillus responsible for tuberculosis.
1934: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill granting future independence to the Philippines.
1976: The president of Argentina, Isabel Peron, was deposed by her country’s military.
1980: One of El Salvador’s most respected Roman Catholic Church leaders, Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero, was shot to death by a sniper as he celebrated Mass in San Salvador.
1995: After 20 years, British soldiers stopped routine patrols in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
1999: NATO launched airstrikes against Yugoslavia, marking the first time in its 50-year existence that it had ever attacked a sovereign country. Thirty-nine people were killed when fire erupted in the Mont Blanc tunnel in France and burned for two days.
2010: Keeping a promise he’d made to anti-abortion Democratic lawmakers to assure passage of his historic health care legislation, President Barack Obama signed an executive order against using federal funds to pay for elective abortions covered by private insurance.
2015: Germanwings Flight 9525, an Airbus A320, crashed into the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board; investigators said the jetliner was deliberately downed by the 27-year-old co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz.
2016: A U.N. war crimes court convicted former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic of genocide and nine other charges for orchestrating a campaign of terror that left 100,000 people dead during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia; Karadzic was sentenced to 40 years in prison. (The sentence was later increased to life in prison.)
2020: The International Olympic Committee announced that the Summer Olympics in Tokyo would be postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus.
Today’s Birthdays
Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 84. Rock musician Lee Oskar is 75. Singer Nick Lowe is 74. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 72. Actor Donna Pescow is 69. Actor Robert Carradine is 69. Actor Kelly LeBrock is 63. TV personality Star Jones is 61. Actor Lauren Bowles is 53. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 53. Actor Jessica Chastain is 46. Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes is 33.