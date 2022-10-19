On Oct. 19, 2001, U.S. special forces began operations on the ground in Afghanistan, opening a significant new phase of the assault against the Taliban and al-Qaida.
On this date in:
On Oct. 19, 2001, U.S. special forces began operations on the ground in Afghanistan, opening a significant new phase of the assault against the Taliban and al-Qaida.
On this date in:
1814: The first documented public performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” took place at the Holliday Street Theater in Baltimore.
1944: The U.S. Navy began accepting Black women into WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service).
1953: The Ray Bradbury novel “Fahrenheit 451,” set in a dystopian future where books are banned and burned by the government, was first published by Ballantine Books.
1960: The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested during a sit-down protest at a lunch counter in Atlanta. (Sent to prison for a parole violation over a traffic offense, King was released after three days following an appeal by Robert F. Kennedy.)
1977: The supersonic Concorde made its first landing in New York City.
1987: The stock market crashed as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points, or 22.6 percent in value (its biggest daily percentage loss), to close at 1,738.74 in what came to be known as “Black Monday.”
2010: The Pentagon directed the military to accept openly gay recruits for the first time in the nation’s history.
2016: In the third and final 2016 presidential debate, Republican Donald Trump stunned the forum in Las Vegas by refusing to say he would accept the results of the election if he were to lose; Democrat Hillary Clinton declared Trump’s resistance “horrifying.”
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Tony Lo Bianco is 86. Artist Peter Max is 85. Author and critic Renata Adler is 85. Actor Michael Gambon is 82. Actor John Lithgow is 77. Feminist activist Patricia Ireland is 77. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 77. Rock singer-musician Patrick Simmons (The Doobie Brothers) is 74. Actor Annie Golden is 71. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 62. Host Ty Pennington (TV: “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 58. Actor Jon Favreau is 56. Amy Carter is 55. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 53. Comedian Chris Kattan is 52. Writer-director Jason Reitman is 45. Singer-actor Ciara Renee (TV: “Legends of Tomorrow”) is 32. Actor Hunter King is 29.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.