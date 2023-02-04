Today in Keys History

St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: The sloop USS Florida, under Lt. Josiah Tattnall, sailed from Key West, bound for Washington, D.C. The Key West Register wrote,” We are happy in stating that the officers and crew were in fine health and spirits on their arrival at this place, after undergoing the arduous duty of surveying the Tortugas, in which service they have been employed for the last four or five months.”

1833: The Florida territorial council issued a charter for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the first religious organization on the island.