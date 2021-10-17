1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Light variable adverse Wind. Crew variously employed. Lat. 9.55 Long. 17.44. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 4332 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 54 lbs. Pork, 3 1/2 Gall. Rice, 1 Gall. Vinegar, 3 3/4 Gall. Spirits.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Woke at 4 but the weather was so threatening that I lay down again and rose at 5:30 and bathed. At 8:40 a.m. barometer 29.54, thermometer 79, wind north by east 4, clouds 9. Down at Bowen and Curry’s wharf where some goods were sold and a quantity put in stowage. Went over the Norcome’s with Matilda and Harriet to an examination, the room being so full that I could not get a seat I remained but a short time. Matilda and Harriet stayed till after 11.
1884: The Jacksonville newspaper “The Florida Times Union” reported there were 22 liquor saloons in Key West.
1899: Hook and Ladder Company number 1 held a business meeting to discuss the uniforms. It was decided to keep the old-style uniform. New silver badges were given to each member for identification at fires.
1909: Howard Trumbo, the dredging engineer who built Trumbo Point, was awarded a large dredging contract in Cuba.
1910: A category 3 hurricane with winds to 125 mph at Sand Key hit Key West. The storm lasted 30 hours. Damage to shipping was heavy, but most of the town escaped serious damage as most building had survived the hurricane the previous year.
1973: The USS Amberjack (SS 522), the Navy’s last diesel submarine was decommissioned and turned over to the Brazilian Navy in a ceremony at the Naval Station. Her departure ended the submarine service that began in Key West in WW I.