Today in Keys History

The Overseas Highway is shown in the 1920s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1924: Wm. M. Butler, political manager for U.S. President Calvin Coolidge, bought 476 acres on Key Largo. The land included a 100-acre lime grove, along with grapefruit, avocado, sugar apple and lemon trees.

1926: Work on the new Overseas Highway was progressing rapidly, with 9 miles of road surfaced in three weeks. With men working day and night, the stretch from 1 mile north of Key Largo Station to a point south of Rock Harbor had been done.