The new Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum movie “The Lost City” got us thinking about great jungle adventures. So we turned to film critic Samuel Wigley for his earlier BFI list of “10 Great Films Set in the Jungle.”
As the song goes, “In the jungle, the mighty jungle …”
10) “Monsters” (2010) — Working on a low budget, director Gareth Edwards gives us a sci-fi adventure in a Mexican jungle that’s been quarantined after a crashed space probe brings alien life forms to earth. Two Americans stranded south of the infected zone must find their way back to safety in the US.
9) “Tropical Malady” (2004) – Two young men embark on trips into the forests of Thailand for picnics. This leads to the bizarre tale of a soldier who encounters a tiger shaman while lost in the woods. As director Apichatpong Weerasethakul says, “It is so dark that you cannot see anything, and your mind takes over the visuals. That’s how the jungle’s darkness possesses people. The paranormal lives within the jungle.”
8) “The Emerald Forest” (1985) — John Boorman is a director attracted to remote place (e.g., “Deliverance,” “Beyond Rangoon”). Here, he casts his son (Charley Boorman) as a teenage boy who has grown up among the Amazonian tribe that kidnapped him as a child.
7) “Romancing the Stone” (1984) ‚— A lonely-heart romantic novelist (Kathleen Turner) finds herself heading to Colombia in search of her kidnapped sister, with the help of a mercenary (Michael Douglas) in search of a lost treasure. As one of their pursuers says, “Look, bullethead. If they’re hiking through the jungle there’s nothing I can do about it. I have a car. I’m not Tarzan.”
6) “Fitzcarraldo” (1982) — Eccentric director Werner Herzog did this tale of the efforts of a wild-eyed rubber baron (Klaus Kinski) trying “to bring culture to the wilderness, sailing up unnavigable waters with the aim of building an opera house deep in the jungle.” As the film says, “The jungle plays tricks on your senses. It’s full of lies, demons, illusions.”
5) “Apocalypse Now” (1979) — Director Francis Ford Coppola transplanted Joseph Conrad’s novella “Heart of Darkness" from the Congo to the humid rainforest of Southeast Asia for this ultimate Vietnam War flick. As Col. Benjamin Willard (Martin Sheen) put it, “I was going to the worst place in the world and I didn’t even know it yet.”
4) “The Jungle Book” (1967) — Walt Disney claimed this Rudyard Kipling tale as his own with this animated yarn about man-cub Mowgli and his animal friends. Phil Harris singing “The Bare Necessities” is worth the price of admission.
3) “Death in the Garden” (1956) — Director Luis Buñuel scandalized 1920s Paris with his surreal film “Un chien andalou,” but while exiled in Mexico he made this adventure about a priest, a call-girl and a rogue escaping through the jungle after a government crackdown on illegal diamond mining.
2) “Tarzan and His Mate” (1934) — Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan was a boy raised in the jingle by apes. In this best Tarzan movie ever, the Lord of the Jungle (Johnny Weissmuller) falls in love with a not-so-proper skinny-dipping society lady (Maureen O’Sullivan). His chimpanzee Cheetah approves. Note: I once met Cheetah.
1) “King Kong” (1933) — Directors Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack teamed up with stop-motion animator Willis H. O’Brien to create a giant ape living in the jungles of faraway Skull Island. Nearly 90 years later, King Kong remains “the cinematic jungle’s most famous denizen.”
What about other historic jungle movies like “The Lost World”? We would have added “King Solomon’s Mines,” “Aguirre, Wrath of God,” and “The Lost City of Z” to the list. Which movies would you add? Those Indiana Jones adventures, perhaps?