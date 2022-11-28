Meg Ryan used to be “America’s Sweetheart” — a term that has been shared by such stars as Mary Pickford, Shirley Temple, Debbie Reynolds, Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts. Yes, moviegoers like their sweethearts.
But Meg fell from grace. Some say she got too old. Others say it was her too-public affair with Russell Crowe, followed by a divorce from good-guy Dennis Quaid. Others blame it in a bad facelift.
Whatever the reason, she faded from the rom-com A-list.
Here are Meg Ryan’s Top 10 best “America’s Sweetheart” films:
10) “Top Gun” (1986) — Maybe you didn’t notice at the time, but this Tom Cruise jet jockey saga was Meg Ryan’s first movie, appearing as Goose’s girlfriend. Meg was just stepping away from her stint ias a well-known soap opera actress.
9) “Innerspace” (1987) — Not technically a rom-com, but this is the movie where Meg Ryan met her long-time husband Dennis Quaid. He plays a test pilot who gets miniature and injected inside meek Martin Short.
8) “Kate and Leopold” (2001) — In this time-traveling romantic comedy opposite a young Hugh Jackman, Meg Ryan plays a cynical female exec fighting the feelings she has for a 1876 Duke of Albany (Jackman).
7) “Prelude to a Kiss” (1992) — A conservative man (Alec Baldwin) and a liberal woman (Meg Ryan) fall in love, but on their wedding day she is kissed by an elderly stranger, causing their souls to switch places.
6) “Joe Versus the Volcano” (1990) — In her first role alongside Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan plays the woman in Joe’s life. But in real life, Hanks fell for co-star Rita Wilson, now his wife.
5) “City of Angels” (1998) — Meg Ryan plays an earthly doctor who meets an angel, played by Nicolas Cage.
4) “French Kiss” (1995) — Meg and Kevin Kline star in this film about a woman who flies to France to confront her straying fiancé and meets a charming crook who uses her to smuggle a stolen diamond necklace.
3) “You’ve Got Mail” (1998) — A bookshop owner (Ryan) falls in love with a stranger on the Internet, who turns out to be her friend and unknown business rival (Tom Hanks).
2) “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993) — Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks again. A widowed man’s son calls into a radio station in an attempt to find his father a new love. Hanks and Ryan met atop of the Empire State Building, giving it an “Affair to Remember” vibe.
1) “When Harry Met Sally” (1989) — In this romantic comedy spanning decades, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal meet, meet again and, eventually, fall in love. This is the one where she famously fakes an orgasm in a New York deli. Yes, we will have what she’s having!
Maybe she’s no longer America’s Sweetheart … but more like an old girlfriend of whom we’re still very fond.