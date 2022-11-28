Meg Ryan used to be “America’s Sweetheart” — a term that has been shared by such stars as Mary Pickford, Shirley Temple, Debbie Reynolds, Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts. Yes, moviegoers like their sweethearts.

But Meg fell from grace. Some say she got too old. Others say it was her too-public affair with Russell Crowe, followed by a divorce from good-guy Dennis Quaid. Others blame it in a bad facelift.

