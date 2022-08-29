Religious cults can range from Jonestown to Scientology. Some would even lump in Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, as well as ministries like Jerry Falwell or Garner Ted Armstrong. I guess the distinction is in the eye of the follower.

The new film “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” got us thinking about films with an edgy religious theme — religious groups that have strayed from the “norms of society.”

