By the early 2000s, romantic comedy movies were booming, but as Time Magazine noted “the tried and true “When Harry Meets Sally” model — boy meets girl, girl hates boy, boy and girl become friends and eventually fall in love — felt a little been there, done that.”
Things had to change.
“The 2000s were a turning point for the modern Hollywood rom-com,” says Scott Meslow in his book “From Hollywood With Love: The Rise and Fall (and Rise Again) of the Romantic Comedy.”
Time picked the following movies as its Top 10 rom-coms of the early 2000s:
10) “Maid in Manhattan” (2002) — Time Magazine called Jennifer Lopez “the patron saint of the rom-com.” Here, she’s a hotel maid who meets up with a wealthy guest (Ralph Fiennes, with an American accent).
9) “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002) — Funnyman Adam Sandler was tapped by director Paul Thomas Anderson to star in this quirky rom-com. “The sweet snapshot of a crazy, sometimes stupid love proved Sandler had a thespian side and that PTA could have a long career as a rom-com auteur.”
8) “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003) — A journalist (Kate Hudson) sets out to prove she can get a guy (Matthew McConaughey) to break up with her in less than two weeks, backfires.
7) “Something’s Gotta Give” (2003) — In this Nancy Myers rom-com, a successful playwright (Diana Keaton) has given up on love until she meets an eccentric guy (Jack Nicholson) who is taking a new look at his life after suffering a heart attack.
6) “50 First Dates” (2004) — A re-teaming of Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, this charming twist on “Groundhog Day” involves a nice guy dating a woman with short-term memory loss that insures each time they go out is like the first time.
5) “40-Year-Old Virgin” (2005) — In this Judd Apatow rom-com, a shy guy (Steve Carell) who has never had sex meets a woman (Catherine Keener) who captures his heart.
4) “Something New” (2006) — A career woman (Sanaa Lathan) has a strict list of what she wants in a man, but falls for a guy (Simon Baker) who seems all wrong for her.
3) “Music & Lyrics” (2007) — This Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant double-hander features a low-stakes washed-up ‘80s pop star (Grant) who is trying to write a hit for an up-and-coming teen singer with help from the lady who waters his plants (Barrymore).
2) Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) — A floundering Hollywood composer (Jason Segel) who is nursing a broken heart heads to Hawaii to do what the film’s title suggests, but falls for a local bartender (Mila Kunis).
1) “The Proposal” (2009) — A boss from hell (Sandra Bullock) needs her long-suffering assistant (Ryan Reynolds) to marry her so she can secure a U.S. visa. Before they can fool the government, the two need to trick his family, including his cool grandma (Betty White) into thinking they’re the real deal.
Which of your favorite rom-coms of the past decade did Time ignore? Hallmark Channel romances don’t count.