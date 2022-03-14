On Friday, March 18, the Tropic Cinema will celebrate the birthday of Universal Studios star, philanthropist and longtime supporter Peggy Dow with a special outdoor screening of her 1950 film classic “Harvey!”
Admission to the outdoor event is free to the public; attendees should bring chairs to watch the silver screen under the stars. The 7 p.m. screening will also be held inside the theater for a ticketed admission price.
A model and radio actress, Dow was spotted by a talent agent and offered a seven-year contract by Universal Studios in 1949.
Bypassing the starlet bit-part route, she showed depth and range in a series of crime thrillers including “Woman in Hiding,” and her star began to ascend. She co-starred as Nurse Kelly in “Harvey” and appeared opposite Arthur Kennedy in the touching war drama “Bright Victory” (1951).
These two different roles showed Hollywood that Dow could handle comedy and drama with equal finesse — but she decided just a year later to retire from show business, marrying Tulsa oilman Walter Helmerich and embarking on a life as a wife, mother and philanthropist.
The couple remained married for 60 years until his death in 2012, raising five sons and becoming well-known supporters of libraries, education and the arts.
“Harvey” is the whimsical story of Elwood P. Dowd (James Stewart), a wealthy drunk who starts having visions of a giant rabbit named Harvey. Elwood lives with his sister Veta (Josephine Hull) and her daughter (Victoria Horne), and Veta worries that Elwood has gone insane — but in the process of trying to have him committed, those around Elwood start to have their own experiences with Harvey.
“Jimmy was never quite satisfied with his performance in ‘Harvey,’ ” Dow has said of the film, which the American Film Institute rated it No. 7 on their list of Best Fantasy Films Ever Made.
The Peggy Dow Theater inside Tropic Cinema was dedicated in 2010.
The Tropic Cinema is located at 416 Eaton St., Key West.