volunteering
Getty Images

Volunteering is like a Lego set. Each time you help in an event, the more it builds up the community, adding another “brick” to support your hometown.

Since the age of 2, I have added a lot of Legos to the city of Key West. I’ve helped served food at the MARC House Fishing Tournament, took care of the cats at the Florida Keys SPCA, hosted campaigns towards gender equality, raised money for breast cancer awareness, read books to elementary students throughout the Keys, tutored kids struggling in school, taught children from ages 6 to 12 to learn music fundamentals, hosting an anti-bullying campaign and have walked my neighbors Tim and Rita’s two dogs.