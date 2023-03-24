Volunteering is like a Lego set. Each time you help in an event, the more it builds up the community, adding another “brick” to support your hometown.
Since the age of 2, I have added a lot of Legos to the city of Key West. I’ve helped served food at the MARC House Fishing Tournament, took care of the cats at the Florida Keys SPCA, hosted campaigns towards gender equality, raised money for breast cancer awareness, read books to elementary students throughout the Keys, tutored kids struggling in school, taught children from ages 6 to 12 to learn music fundamentals, hosting an anti-bullying campaign and have walked my neighbors Tim and Rita’s two dogs.
I was so passionate about helping others that I decided to be the president of the Z-Club at Key West High School (KWHS). This school year I organized a campaign against violence toward women, a sock drive for the women at the Samuel’s House women’s shelter, a Thanksgiving drive for Samuel’s House and provided free face paint to kids at Children’s Day under the Z-Club.
Although my achievements have been great for the past 16 years, I didn’t think my Lego pieces were big enough to build Key West’s structure the way I wanted to. I decided to combine my passion of creating digital content with community service to make the impact I aspired to.
The digital content I create are videos, photos and graphics. I started getting into this industry my sophomore year of high school, but I started to really blossom my junior year. I provided free photos, videos, and marketing graphics for sports teams to help them grow their sports brand.
In turn, it gave me practice with creating digital art. I helped out so many athletic teams that year that I didn’t even care about how many community service hours I was getting (which it was probably a lot). I just enjoyed giving back to my school.
By my senior year, my digital talents seeped beyond KWHS and into the community. I got calls from businesses across the island, which as an 18-year-old I was surprised so many people had their trust in me.
When asked for the rate of my service, I insisted that I do everything for free. I denied every form of payment you can think of — tips, cash, check, Venmo, ApplePay, etc. The only form I take is a smile on people’s faces when they see my work. I’m proud to say that every piece of art I have created had the intention of giving back to the community, and besides winning first in the nation for photography, that is my greatest achievement.
Although it’s not a common volunteer job, it is indeed the biggest Lego piece I have put down in this town (that rhymed I’m too good). But I wouldn’t be here today without the smaller pieces helping me find my passion to give back. I’m glad to say that I left a piece of Ella Hall in Key West before I head off to college.