”M3gan” — Rated PG-13
”Avatar: the Way of Water” — Rated PG-13
”Decision to Leave” — Rated NR
”The Fabelmans” — Rated PG-13
”Empire of Light” — Rated R
Cinema Classics
“2001: A Space Odyssey” — Rated G
Music on Film
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5
”Greenwich Village: Music that Defined a Generation” — Rated NR
Coming Soon
“Holy Spider” — Rated NR
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.