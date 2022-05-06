ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council voted unanimously Friday afternoon to offer the open village manager position to Thomas “Ted” Yates.

Yates is mayor and public safety director of Twinsburg, Ohio.

He will tentatively assume the municipality’s top administrative position in July after contract negotiations and stepping down as Twinsburg's elected mayor.

As a backup selection, the council chose Col. Lee Staub, a 27-year military veteran and former manager of Grand County, Colorado.

The village manager's position was left vacant by the resignation in January of Greg Oravec, who served less than seven months on the job.